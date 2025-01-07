Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland Football League officials have confirmed a venue change for tonight’s BetMcLean Cup quarter-final between Ballymena United and Glentoran.

The tie was scheduled to take place this evening at Ballymena’s The Showgrounds venue.

However, the game will now be held at Glentoran’s BetMcLean Oval – with a 7.45pm kick-off time.

A NIFL statement across social media platforms confirmed: “Both clubs in communication with NIFL collectively agreed that the Showgrounds pitch is unplayable, therefore tonight’s fixture is now reversed and will be played at The BetMcLean Oval (kick-off: 7.45pm)”.

Ballymena United's BetMcLean Cup quarter-final tie has been switched from The Showgrounds to Glentoran's Oval venue. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The match has already been rearranged from December’s schedule when a waterlogged pitch forced the fresh date.

Glentoran host Ballymena off an unbeaten run stretching back eight games across all competitions.

“We’re on a good run right now, but Declan (Devine, Glentoran manager) has made it clear that we need to keep pushing hard and not get complacent,” said Glens striker David Fisher. “The lads are fully focused on taking things one game at a time and this quarter-final tie is a massive step towards achieving some silverware this season.

“Friday’s (Irish Cup) win over the Welders (H&W Welders) wasn’t straightforward, but it showed the character and determination we have in this squad.

"Everyone is pulling together and working hard for each other, and that’s exactly what you need to succeed in cup competitions.

"The fans deserve to see this club competing for trophies and we’re determined to give them something to celebrate."

Fisher added: “We know Ballymena will be a tough test...they’re a strong side with quality across the pitch, so we’ll need to be at our very best to get the result.

"It’s about staying focused, executing our game plan and bringing the same intensity and determination that have been key to our recent results.

“We’re on a fantastic run of form, and the belief in the squad is growing with every match.