Newry City’s latest recruit Jamie O’Flaherty says he’s excited to be working with manager Barry Gray once again and wants to play his part in helping the club immediately bounce back to the Premiership.

The 20-year-old enjoyed his first season in senior football with Warrenpoint Town last term, brought through from the academy ranks by Gray before his departure to take on the top job at Newry.

He was named the club’s Young Player of the Year after making 33 appearances across competitions, including in an Irish Cup fifth round clash against Linfield at Windsor Park which Warrenpoint led 2-0 before going down 4-2 to the eventual finalists.

O’Flaherty previously spent time in Newry’s academy and also enjoyed a short stint with Portadown before switching to Warrenpoint and he’s now looking to assist Gray’s men in securing a spot back in the Irish League’s top-flight following last season’s relegation.

New Newry City signing Jamie O'Flaherty with Barry Gray. PIC: Brendan Monaghan Photography

“I am delighted to have signed for Newry and to be playing under Barry again,” he told the club’s website. “The team already had quality players and hopefully with the new signings we pull together and get back up to the Premiership.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans, hopefully we can repay their great support this year with good performances and get results.”

Joining Seanna Foster, Ryan McNickle, Odhran McCart, Oisin McStay and Gavin Smith as new summer arrivals, Gray is confident O’Flaherty can have an impact at the Showgrounds.

“Fla is a brilliant addition to us as a team,” he said. “A young local lad that I’ve experience working with last season. He’s a high energy player that likes to attack and contribute in many areas on the pitch which is exactly what we need. It’ll be great to get working with him again and see him on the pitch ASAP.”

Elsewhere, former Glentoran youth product Matt Carson has signed a one-year contract with National League South outfit Torquay United after leaving Southampton.

The 20-year-old swapped The Oval for St Mary’s in 2020 and helped the Saints clinch the 2020/21 Premier League South title before going on to star for their U21 side, making an appearance in the EFL Trophy against Forest Green in 2022.