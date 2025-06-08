Latest Newry City recruit wants to play part in 'bringing that bit of joy back'

Jordan King wants to help Newry City get back to where “we belong” after returning to the club as Stuart King’s latest recruit.

King came through the youth ranks at Newry before joining Windmill Stars and then spent four-and-a-half years with Armagh City, racking up over 100 appearances at Holm Park.

The 29-year-old signed for Premier Intermediate League outfit Dollingstown earlier this year and being from the local area, King wants to play his part as Newry target immediate promotion back to the Championship.

“When I got the call to come back to the club, I was delighted,” King said on the club’s website. “I want to play my part in bringing that bit of joy back to the supporters and some success over the course of next season.

Jordan King has returned to Newry City. (Photo by Brendan Monaghan Photography/Newry City AFC)

“Getting back to the Championship and ultimately the Premiership is the aim. That’s where we belong.”

King joins the likes of Thomas Lockhart, Lee Newell, Declan Carville and Scott McCullough as new signings at The Showgrounds and assistant manager Ryan Moffatt says he was always one of their targets.

“Jordan is someone that we targeted since myself and Stuart came to the club,” he said. “He’s a local lad and left-sided, which we need.