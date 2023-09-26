Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​It left Wade with a match-winning goal to celebrate the key date of her 50th appearance for Northern Ireland – just one of four milestone moments in Belfast.

Sarah McFadden led the side out sporting the skipper’s armband as she became the third player to represent Northern Ireland women 100 times at senior level.

Victory left Northern Ireland with a first win in the Nations League and success on the opening home game for Australia-born manager Tanya Oxtoby following her August arrival.

Celebrations following Lauren Wade's goal in victory for Northern Ireland over Albania at Seaview across the UEFA Women's Nations League. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

“As a player you want to make an impact on the game and obviously to do it on my 50th cap is a dream come true," said Wade on BBC Sport NI. "I couldn't have had an easier finish and I'm just so glad it went in the back of the net.”

Wade added: "I never thought I would get to 50 caps, it is amazing.

"To represent Northern Ireland is a dream.

"It's good to get the goal but more importantly to get the three points.

"We're proud, obviously it is a new system and a new style of play and I thought we dominated the game.

"The chances were there, we took one and we are very pleased.

"We always believed we would win the game, we had to be patient and not rush things.

"At half-time we talked about what we needed to fix and we came out in the second half and dominated the game.

"That is what the squad is about, anyone could play and put in that performance.

"It is probably a dream for any manager to have that depth...it is great.

"This is a new journey and the games are going to come thick and fast.

"We just want to keep building on each performance and that is what we hope to do."

Wade found the net on 57 minutes as Northern Ireland bounced back from defeat in Dublin last weekend to Republic of Ireland.