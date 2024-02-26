Northern Ireland’s Lauren Wade celebrates scoring against Montenegro during Friday’s UEFA Women's Nations League play-off at the Gradski Stadion in Podgorica. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

​Wade opened the scoring at the Gradski Stadion in Podgorica before Demi Vance’s fifth international goal in injury-time helped Northern Ireland take a healthy advantage to Belfast in their bid to preserve their second-tier status.

Oxtoby’s side have been thrust into this play-off after finishing third behind the Republic of Ireland and Hungary in League B, Group One while Montenegro finished second to Azerbaijan in League C to hand themselves an opportunity for promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory marked a third in seven matches for Australia-born Oxtoby, who was appointed as Kenny Shiels’ permanent successor in August, adding to two Nations League triumphs against Albania and she also picked up a point with a 1-1 draw at home to Hungary in October thanks to Danielle Maxwell’s late strike.

Friday was another sign of promise and Reading forward Wade feels their hard work was rewarded.

"All week we worked on our principles of play and I thought a few of them came out on Friday,” she said. “We want to make sure we get a 90-minute performance...we stayed in the game and knew that we would get our chance.

"We had to wait 70 minutes but we didn't panic, kept going and going and that's pleasing to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tanya has come in and we've been working on our principles and what she wants us to do.

"It's a building block...we have to keep building with every performance.

"She's probably looking a complete 90-minute performance and hopefully we'll get there."

It has been a special period lately in Wade’s international career with the 30-year-old celebrating her 50th Northern Ireland cap by scoring in a 1-0 win over Albania in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday’s strike marked a ninth for her country and the ex-Glentoran ace admits it’s always a special feeling pulling on the green jersey.

"It's always a proud moment playing for Northern Ireland and it was great to get on the scoresheet,” she added. “Things are going well at the minute and I'm enjoying my football...now we look forward to Tuesday night."

Over 9,000 spectators were in attendance at Northern Ireland’s last international at Windsor Park (6-1 defeat to Republic of Ireland) and Tuesday’s return to the National Stadium is just the second time the women’s side have played at the venue since taking on England in April 2022.

Wade has called on the fans to turn out in their numbers once again to help drive Oxtoby’s team over the line as they aim to see off Montenegro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want them to come and support us,” she said. “It's always so nice to have the fans in the stand sparing us on.

"If they're free on Tuesday night make sure they get there!"