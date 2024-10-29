​Lauren Wade’s moment of magic in extra-time put Northern Ireland one step closer to a spot at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 finals next summer.

​Sitting level at 1-1 from last week’s away first leg, Tanya Oxtoby’s side edged home on aggregate in Belfast past Croatia thanks to a fine drive into the top corner by Wade from the edge of the box across the closing moments of extra-time.

Croatia held the upper hand at Windsor Park in terms of scoring opportunities but Northern Ireland produced the decisive moment with six minutes left on the clock before penalty kicks.

Northern Ireland’s reward will be a second and final play-off challenge – against 1995 world champions Norway, who progressed past Albania by a 14-0 aggregate win.

Lauren Wade fires Northern Ireland into the lead against Croatia with the decisive moment of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 play-off in Belfast. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Wade made her mark as Croatia failed to clear Danielle Maxwell’s corner-kick delivery and the ball eventually dropped towards the scorer, with goalkeeper Doris Bacic unable to react as the strike nestled in the net.

Casey Howe proved lively from out wide across the initial stages of the tie and Simone Magill, sporting the skipper’s armband, finished frustrated with a first-half effort that crashed off the crossbar.

However, Croatia offered the greater attacking threat overall.

The Croatia counter-attack caused problems for Northern Ireland and Jackie Burns stood firm to deny Ivana Rudelic.

Rebecca McKenna on the attack for Northern Ireland

Tea Krznaric had two efforts, although both proved wide of the target, as Croatia attempted to gain the upper hand.

A Brenna McPartlan volley dropped off-target before Rebecca McKenna’s mazy run into the danger area ended with an angled near-post attempt which Bacic stopped, with the resulting corner-kick steered goalwards by Joely Andrews without success.

After half-time, Krznaric tested Burns after finding room inside the box.

Another driving McKenna run offered hope and McPartlan curled over from distance as Northern Ireland pushed to grab the first goal.

Izabela Lojna forced Burns into another stop before McPartlan’s header dropped off-target off a Northern Ireland free-kick and Petra Pezelj had the closing sight of goal over normal time.

Across extra-time, Maja Joscak had two attempts in quick succession then Nat Johnson stepped in to stop on the line Jana Canjevac’s effort, with the Northern Ireland substitute regaining her composure to avoid an own goal.

Johnson and Rebecca Holloway combined to block Anela Lubina’s effort and Bacic had to push over Wade’s strike.

Moments later came Wade’s big moment.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, Holloway, Rafferty, McKenna, McPartlan, Andrews, Scofield, Maxwell, Magill, Wade, Howe.

Subs: Harvey-Clifford, Norney, Burrows, McLaren, Sweetlove, McCarron, Mason, McDaniel, Bell, Johnson Wilson.

CROATIA: Bacic, Canjevac, Jelencic, Nevrkla, Pezelj, Joscak, Krznaric, Galic, Lojna, Rudelic, Markovic.