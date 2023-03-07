They took another giant step towards the history-making feat with a crucial scoreless draw against Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield at Inver Park.

It was a game David Healy’s boys needed to win if they are to retain the Gibson Cup.

With only seven games remaining, they still trail Larne by seven points – it's a long road back at this stage.

Linfield's Kyle Lafferty under pressure from Larne players in the Premiership scoreless draw

Lynch’s men have the look of champions – now unbeaten in 14 games.

They have games against Ballymena United and Coleraine before the league split, while Healy’s men must face Newry City and Dungannon Swifts.

Larne had the first sniff of goal after only two minutes when Micheal Glynn sent in a speculative cross from the left met by Paul O’Neill, but he couldn’t wrap his foot around the ball and allowed Chris Johns to save.

Leroy Millar then tried his luck with a shot from the edge of the box, but it rolled harmlessly wide.

Linfield were happy to soak up the early pressure and began to get a foothold in the game. Eetu Vertainen produced a little bit of magic on the left before finding Chris Shields, whose 30-yard drive was easily saved by Rohan Ferguson.

The Blues began boss the middle of the park and, on 26 minutes, produced their best move of the game so far when Kyle Lafferty found Kirk Millar on the right and, when he looped in a great cross, Vertainen’s downward header was saved at the base of the post by Ferguson.

The Blues carved out another decent chance minutes later. Shields picked out Millar with superb accuracy and when the winger sent in another teasing cross, there were no takers in the middle.

Both teams upped the ante after the restart with Larne’s Andy Ryan being picked out by Millar. After cutting past Ben Hall on the left, he fired in a low shot that had Johns at full stretch.

Joe Thomson then sent Ryan into the left channel and his hopeful cross kissed the crossbar.

Seconds later, the Blues went close at the other end. Millar’s pin-point free-kick fell invitingly for Jimmy Callacher but his low header was saved by Ferguson.

Shaun Want found Ryan with a free-kick and Thomson was just inches away from converting the striker’s cross.

In another lightning break, Millar and Ryan cleverly linked up to carve out a chance for Thomson, who hoofed his effort over the top from the edge of the box.

Larne still had time to carve out one last chance as Thomas Maguire’s shot came off Hall.

Only for Johns to produce an acrobatic wonder save.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Bolger, Donnelly, Cosgrove, Thomson (Gordon, 84), Sule, Millar, Glynn (Kelly, 84), Ryan, O’Neill (Maguire, 84).

Subs (not used): Pardington, Watson, Kearns, Hutchison.LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Callacher, Hall, M.Clarke, Millar, Shields, Mulgrew, Cooper (McClean, 74), Vertainen (McKee, 74), Lafferty.

Subs (not used): Walsh, Newberry, Devine, A.Clarke, Palmer.