League Cup Final: Victory can be catalyst for Reds - Paddy McLaughlin

The stylish Reds have played themselves into a fantastic position as they continue to fight on all three fronts.

They are currently one point off league leaders Linfield and into the semi-finals of the Irish Cup.

They have the opportunity to land the first leg of a potential ‘Treble’ today when they face Coleraine in the League Cup final.

Paddy McLaughlin led the Reds to County Antrim Shield glory in 2020

And McLaughlin knows getting their hands on a major piece of silverware could boost his high-flying squad even further.

“Every player needs to win their first trophy at some stage,” said the Cliftonville boss.

“If you want to be successful you have to taste success to go and strive for more.

“This is the opportunity for our boys to go and taste that success.

“Sometimes that can kick on their career.

“We have to make sure we don’t let this opportunity go because this would be a brilliant time to go and pick up trophies on a more regular basis.

“It’s important we focus fully on getting it done and getting a result on the pitch.

“We are a very young squad and this could be the start of some great times ahead for them.

“You’ve got to back up a good season with getting a medal round your neck and your hands on a trophy and that’s what we’re targeting.

“We’re in a good position in the two cup competitions.

“I think the league is a bit of a two-horse race rather than a three, but we’re in good positions and it’s important we capitalise on it.

“There’s a buzz around the ground and the changing room at the minute.

“The players are enjoying it and the hype and focus and they are growing with it.

“You can see they’re getting bigger, better and stronger as the season goes on.

“As I say, it’s important we capitalise on that and, hopefully, get our hands on a trophy.”

Cliftonville may have had the upper hand in their meetings with the Bannsiders so far this season but McLaughlin scoffed at suggestions his side are clear favourites to lift the cup.

“Coleraine have definitely tested us in the games so far this season, we’ve just slightly edged them out in the three wins which we’ve got,” he said.

“But that will not count for anything going into Sunday.

“They will be in the mindset that they will want to correct that.

“But our boys will not be going into the game thinking we’re going to win because we’ve done it in the past.

“Nothing matters about the past, it’s all about what happens on the day, who prepares and looks after themselves the best and turns up on the day.

“Coleraine are always dangerous opponents.

“They are full of talent and I know a lot of the players well and I know how good they can be.

“It’s going to be tough, they are a really good side and Oran is one of the best managers in the league.