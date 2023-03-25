The Inver Park men head into their final pre-split fixture at the Showgrounds with a four-point advantage on nearest challengers Linfield due to an unbeaten run that has spanned over two months.

Their last defeat came against Cliftonville on January 2 and while Larne have the best away record in the top-flight having only lost three of 16 on the road, they’ve won just one of their last five league trips to Coleraine since returning to the Premiership.

Oran Kearney’s men are also the sole team to have picked up a league victory at Inver Park in this campaign with a 2-0 triumph in November.

Lee Bonis is set for his return against Coleraine today

That is only one of four losses they’ve suffered all season and although many around the country fully expect them to turn their current position into silverware, Lynch wants his side to enjoy this period after years of hard work to get here.

"I've been saying this for a number of weeks to the players and I know there's a lot of noise from outside but this is what we've been trying to build for six years,” he told Larne’s club media channel.

"We wanted to find ourselves when the split comes to be in a title race and we've got ourselves there and we have to enjoy it.

"Who knows at this stage what is going to happen come the end of April - we just have to enjoy what we have left.

"We've worked really hard and they've got themselves in a really good position.

"They continue to work hard every day and are a hugely honest bunch of boys.

"I could sit here and say I feel they deserve all kinds of rewards for what they've put in but we just have to go one game at a time.

"This team are built to cope with things like that and I'm not sure that would have been the case this time last year.

"The players have to take all the credit for the position they've got themselves in."

While acknowledging that results are the most important thing at this stage of the season, Lynch also wants to get the Larne faithful something to shout about and get them out of their seats.

"We want to achieve and make sure that everybody who pays their money in gets as well entertained as possible,” he added.

“At this stage it's very much about making sure we get three points at the end of it.

"We may have to tweak things slightly here and there and game management probably comes into it at times.

"It's just about getting that balance."

Bonis – who has scored 12 league goals – and the ever-present Bolger are set to return after serving suspensions while midfielder Mark Randall made his first appearance since January as a late substitute in their most recent 1-0 victory over Ballymena United.

"It was great to have Mark back on the pitch,” he said.