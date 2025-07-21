League Two club Walsall make improved bid in attempt to secure services of Larne midfielder

League Two club Walsall have submitted a second bid as they look to land the services of Larne midfielder Dylan Sloan.

Sloan has impressed at Inver Park, coming through the club’s scholarship programme before developing into a senior star and has attracted the attention of the Saddlers, who had an initial offer rejected earlier this month.

They’ve now returned with an improved bid for Sloan with the West Midlands outfit keen to reinforce their squad ahead of another promotion push – they finished fourth in England’s fourth-tier last season before losing 1-0 in a play-off final against AFC Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old started in Wednesday’s memorable UEFA Conference League first qualifying round penalty shootout win over Latvia’s FK Auda, playing 75 minutes as the second-leg ended 2-2 after extra-time before Nathan Rooney’s side were flawless from the spot.

Dylan Sloan has won two Premiership titles with Larne. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

They’ll be keen to keep Sloan around for the second qualifying round, which gets underway on Thursday evening against Prishtina of Kosovo at Inver Park before the reverse tie seven days later.

Sloan has already racked up 58 Premiership appearances for the Inver Reds, playing his part in their back-to-back Gibson Cup successes during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns, and also helped them create Irish League history by qualifying for the Conference League last term.

He featured in all six of their League Phase fixtures, starting against Molde, Shamrock Rovers, St Gallen and NK Olimpija, while Sloan also came off the bench as a late substitute in Larne’s historic victory over KAA Gent at Windsor Park.

Sloan received high praise from Gary Haveron, who served as head coach last term before stepping back into his assistant role.

"Dylan has nearly 20 European games under his belt which is an unbelievable education for him,” said Haveron last season. "His market value goes through the roof because he knows he can play in the Conference League and is capable of playing at that level.

"I believe this kid can go as far as he wants and getting that European experience will only benefit him and make him a better player.

"Every single team in this league should want to get group stages and everybody who works in football in Northern Ireland should want that experience because it's the pinnacle of football.

"They've tasted what it's like and the hunger hasn't waned for wanting it again. Our boys get opportunities that players in the Championship and lower-half of the Premier League will never experience.