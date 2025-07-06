League Two outfit Walsall make bid for Larne midfielder who 'can go as far as he wants'
Sloan has impressed at Inver Park, coming through the club’s scholarship programme before developing into a senior star and in January signed a new long-term contract.
The 21-year-old has already racked up 58 Premiership appearances for the Inver Reds, playing his part in their back-to-back Gibson Cup successes during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns, and also helped them create Irish League history by qualifying for the Conference League.
He featured in all six of their League Phase fixtures, starting against Molde, Shamrock Rovers, St Gallen and NK Olimpija, while Sloan also came off the bench as a late substitute in Larne’s historic victory over KAA Gent at Windsor Park.
Larne will be back on the European stage on Thursday when they face Latvian side FK Auda in their Conference League first qualifying round at the Ballymena Showgrounds.
Sloan has previously attracted interest from England, but it’s understood Walsall have now made their move as they look to land the Northern Ireland international ahead of their League Two campaign.
Walsall finished fourth last season before missing out on promotion after losing 1-0 in a play-off final against AFC Wimbledon.
Sloan received high praise from Gary Haveron, who served as head coach last term before stepping back into his assistant role ahead of next season.
"Dylan has nearly 20 European games under his belt which is an unbelievable education for him,” said Haveron last season. "His market value goes through the roof because he knows he can play in the Conference League and is capable of playing at that level.
"I believe this kid can go as far as he wants and getting that European experience will only benefit him and make him a better player.
"Every single team in this league should want to get group stages and everybody who works in football in Northern Ireland should want that experience because it's the pinnacle of football.
"They've tasted what it's like and the hunger hasn't waned for wanting it again. Our boys get opportunities that players in the Championship and lower-half of the Premier League will never experience.
"You can play in the Premier League and never experience European football, but the likes of Dylan have 20 games under his belt and equipped himself very well."
