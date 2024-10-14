Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Dean Smith declared, despite Saturday’s 1-0 defeat, a return to “the old Loughgall” as the wait for a league win stretched to eight weeks but off a performance which left the boss “so proud”.

​Loughgall closed last season’s first campaign back up at senior level 17 points clear of the drop zone despite operating with the smallest financial resources of any top-flight outfit.

It was an achievement which led to end-of-season accolades for the team’s remarkable survival against the odds and individual awards including the ‘Manager of the Year’ honour to boss Smith.

Having finished that season with widespread praise, the Villagers started the current programme in style by beating Carrick Rangers.

That August 17 triumph may stand as the sole success over 12 Premiership tests but Smith spotted shoots of recovery from Saturday’s one-goal reverse to derby rivals Portadown.

"I thought we were brilliant...every bit as good, if not better, than Portadown,” said Smith following a 1-0 reverse off Steven McCullough’s early free-kick strike. "I just said to the boys 'when you're down you don't get any luck' and today's been another one of those days where we've gotten no rub of the green whatsoever.

"But, in terms of performance, work-rate and endeavour, heart and attitude, I thought we were super.

"We got into our groove the last 15-20 minutes of the first half and especially the last half-hour of the second I thought we looked like ourselves again.

"Like the old Loughgall.

“It's a lot easier to take when you know you're getting every last drop out of your players and they've been as good as what they were today...I told the players I'm so proud of them.

"Last week (4-1 loss v Ballymena United) was a poor performance for all sorts of different reasons.

"But today they looked more like themselves and were probably unlucky not to get something from it.”

The game ultimately settled across three key moments – McCullough’s early finish on three minutes, a Jay Boyd opportunity to level late in the first half which lacked a clinical touch and an injury-time equaliser ruled out by match officials.

"I'm not convinced it's a free-kick to start with but it's a super hit (by Steven McCullough) and sometimes you've got to take your medicine, there's not a lot you can do from that,” said Smith. "Our chance for Jay Boyd at the back post he should, one, get on target and, two, a better connection.

"In the back of my mind I thought it (equaliser) could've been ruled out...hard to take.

"Interfering with play...I don’t know."

Loughgall may sit bottom of the table but Smith feels a repeat of Saturday’s performance will leave the club looking up long-term.

"I don't think, after tonight's performance, there's too much wrong,” said Smith. "I don't think we are massively miles off what we were last year...bar that wee bit of luck.

"Last year whatever we hit went in and whatever we do this season seems to have the opposite effect.

"There's 20-odd games left and over 60 points to play for...we know it's going to be tough but we just keep going.