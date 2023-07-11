Lee Bonis aiming for more trophy success after signing new contract at Larne

The 23-year-old ended any speculation over his future by penning a deal on Monday that will keep him with the reigning Premiership champions until 2026.

Since joining from Portadown for a reported Irish League record transfer fee of £100,000 in January 2022, Bonis has helped Tiernan Lynch’s side win two County Antrim Shield crowns alongside that historic Gibson Cup triumph last season.

"I'm glad to have signed for an extra year,” he told the club’s media channel. “I think there's big positives in it and can't wait to get playing again.

Lee Bonis has signed a new contract with Larne. PIC: Larne FC

"It's a big team effort and this club obviously wants to win trophies. I want to do everything I can to win as many trophies as I can. If I play a part in that then I'm over the moon."

Bonis has undoubtedly reaped the rewards of training in a full-time environment and scored 15 Premiership goals in 34 appearances last season, including the decisive strike in a 2-0 victory over Crusaders which ultimately sealed league success.

It was that sort of form which earned him a maiden senior Northern Ireland call-up from Michael O’Neill for their recent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against Denmark and Kazakhstan, and although Bonis didn’t get to make his international debut, he’s looking to be involved with the squad on a consistent basis.

"It was a bit of a shock when I first got told but when I went away and trained with the boys it was an unbelievable feeling,” he added. “Hopefully I can keep playing my football and maybe get in the door again.

"I think when I first came in (to Larne) there was a lot of hard work that needed to be done and I've worked hard and the gaffer's pushed me on.

"Hopefully I've proved myself and I just want to keep doing that and going on. I'm just thinking about getting back and playing football."

Larne are preparing for their maiden Champions League outing in Finland against HJK Helsinki on Wednesday evening and Bonis is excited for the opportunity.

