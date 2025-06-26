Lee Feeney confident Bangor can hold their own in the Premiership after signing new contract

Bangor manager Lee Feeney insists he has full confidence his side “have what it takes to compete against every team in the league” after signing a new three-year contract with the Seasiders ahead of their Premiership return.

Former Linfield and Rangers attacker Feeney took over at Clandeboye Park in June 2020 and has successfully led Bangor from the Premier Intermediate League into Northern Ireland’s top-flight for the first time since 2009.

Feeney, who was previously in charge of Banbridge Rangers, masterminded their Championship title triumph last term and also guided his side to the Irish Cup semi-finals before losing out to eventual champions Dungannon Swifts.

It has been a remarkable rise back up through the ranks for Bangor – they briefly fell out of the Irish League pyramid entirely after dropping down to the Ballymena & Provincial League in 2017 – and Feeney believes they can hold their own against the country’s best.

Lee Feeney celebrates after winning the Championship title last season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"It's an honour to manage this club and I’m delighted to be continuing the journey with Bangor,” said Feeney. “The support from the board, players, and supporters has been incredible, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together in the Premiership.

"As a management team, we are driven to keep progressing and improving and we are never complacent.

"However, we approach the season with realism. We recognise that this will be a different type of campaign for the club.

"A season that will provide significant challenges every week, and one where we will often be seen as the underdog.

"Since winning the Championship, my managemen tteam and I have been focused on preparing for this season.

"I have full confidence in my players and staff, and I’m certain we have what it takes to compete against every team in the league."

Bangor chairman Graham Bailie believes Feeney is the perfect fit for the club as they look to solidify themselves as a Premiership outfit once again.

"I'm delighted that Lee has signed a new three-year deal at Bangor,” said Bailie. “This is a key moment for the club as we enter the Premiership, and one I know our supporters will be excited about.

"Lee continues to be a great fit for the direction we are heading. He is a fantastic man-manager who brings out the best in the players.

"His passion, professionalism, and belief in what we are building at Bangor are exactly what we need to take the next step.

“What stands out most is Lee’s commitment – not just to the team, but to the Bangor FC community.

"He wants to bring lasting success to the club and that ambition is something we all share.