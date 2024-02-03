Lee Feeney says Bangor didn't hit usual high standards of performance after crashing out of Irish Cup with defeat to Portadown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ben Arthurs brought Bangor level in the 19th minute with his 18th goal of the season after Zach Barr gave the hosts an early lead.
It was former Newington ace Barr that secured progression for Portadown late on in a tightly-contested tie between two sides that will be looking to mount Championship title challenges.
"Sitting back and reflecting on it, it was just down to fine margins and it could have went either way,” said Feeney. “I thought it was destined for extra-time...the chances in the game were very limited and it was going to take a bit of luck or class.
"Zach Barr did very well for his two goals, but it was down to fine margins and I don't think there was much between the two sides. Both teams went toe-to-toe and they've a bit of quality up front which showed.
"I don't think we were ourselves. I don't think the pitch helped us to be honest...it was a bit bobbly, but I do know there was more in us. We had a chance of getting into the quarter-finals and we didn't take it. We'll channel it, take it and move on for a big game on Friday night (against rivals Ards)."
Bangor, only promoted back to the second-tier this season after winning the Premier Intermediate League crown last term, currently sit third in the table – one point and position ahead of Saturday’s opponents.
They’ve propelled themselves into contention on the back of an impressive unbeaten streak which spans back to mid-November and Feeney feels their showing at Shamrock Park was amongst the worst in that time.
"I don't think we played well today, but we competed and went toe-to-toe,” he added. “I do feel that was probably one of our worst performances in that run of games.
"We can't be too downhearted about it and I'm pleased that even when we do play badly that we still compete, which we did. You can't play well all the time."