Bangor manager Lee Feeney admits he has no problem keeping his players grounded - even though it could be a landmark season for the club.

The Seasiders are not only flying high at the top of the Championship table, but they have also booked a ticket to the quarter-finals of the Clearer Water Irish Cup following Saturday’s impressive win over Annagh United at Clandeboye Park.

Goals from Matthew Ferguson – son of Linfield legend Glenn - Ben Arthurs and substitute Michael Morgan had Feeney beaming from ear to ear.

But the win came at a price because Bangor had skipper Lewis Harrison dismissed in the first half, while Annagh lost Lee Upton after the break.

Bangor manager Lee Feeney. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

“We are in a good place at the minute, but we know how quickly things can turn,” said former midfielder Feeney. “The expectations around the place are very high.

“We are getting decent crowds and the supporters are giving us great backing. There is a lot of pressure to bring silverware to the club, but we must embrace that.

“But we must stay humble, take one game at a time.”

The Seasiders forged in front on 14 minutes. Tiarnan Mulvenna whipped in a corner-kick from the left that fell invitingly for Ferguson, who swivelled before ramming the ball past Jason Caughwell.

Upton hauled down Arthurs in the second half, which earned him his red card. Reece Neale’s 25-yard free-kick was saved by Craughwell, only for the ball to pop up invitingly for Arthurs to head home.

Bangor wrapped it up 13 minutes from time when Mulvenna cleverly exposed United at the back and, when faced by Craughwell, he unselfishly squared for Morgan to tap into the empty net.

Feeney added: “I was really pleased how we handled everything, the better team won.

"I thought we showed great discipline after we went down to 10 men.

“We handed it really, really well and we reacted. We didn’t go into our shell and feel sorry for ourselves.

“We regrouped at half-time and came out a different team. I know we had the breeze behind us, but we dominated the game against a very good side, who were on a great run themselves.

“I was also delighted for our new goalkeeper Patrick Solis-Grogan, who we brought in from Dungannon. His handling was top-drawer and he did everything asked of him.

“It’s also important for the strikers to score goals...‘Spike’ (Ferguson) was in a little bit of a drought, but he works so hard in training.

"I was really pleased for him and Ben.

“Then, we had Morgan coming on. The only reason he didn’t start was because he was carrying an injury.

"He is a special talent. He’s scored three goals for us from only about 150 minutes of football.”

BANGOR: Grogan, Neale, Owens, Harrison, Mulvenna (McDonagh, 82), Arthurs, Cushnie (Morgan, 70), Ferguson (Hassin, 36), Mathieson, Garrett (O’Mahony, 70), Byers.

Subs (not used): Fry, McArthur, Millar.

ANNAGH UNITED: Craughwell, Kerr, Calvert, Finnegan, Donnelly, Swan (Evans 91), Murray (Oppong 82), Taylor, Upton, McCullough (Young 82), Henderson (Teggart 61).

Subs (not used): McKeown, Evans, Ximenes.