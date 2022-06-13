Lee Lynch secures Coleraine transfer from Larne

Lynch, now 30 years old and a former Republic of Ireland youth international, will make the move to the Bannsiders for “an undisclosed fee” following a successful run with Larne.
Lynch exits Inver Park having picked up honours in the Championship and County Antrim Shield as well as representing Larne in European football.
“Lee is a player I’ve always admired and someone who I’ve always been interested in signing,” said Kearney. “He has had a huge amount of success in his career and can play in a number of different positions, which suits us and his quality will add to what we have here. He’s keen to come here, hungry to kick on and we are delighted to have him on board.”
Lynch, who has signed a three-year deal, was previously at West Bromwich Albion, Drogheda United, Sligo Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic, Limerick and Hamilton Academical plus spent time in Spain and America.