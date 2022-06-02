Lee Upton makes his return to Portadown

Upton has signed a one-year deal with the club as he makes his return to Shamrock Park.
The defender came up through the Portadown Youth system, going on to captain Portadown U20s to the 2017/18 Championship Development title.
He left the Ports in 2018 to join Dungannon Swifts before eventually making the move to Annagh in the 2019/20 season.
The 20-year-old, who has represented Northern Ireland at U16 & U17 level, played against Portadown in the promotion/relegation play-off at the end of last season.