This summer’s Budget Energy SuperCupNI tournament showpiece stage for global future prospects will feature two names in English football with a rich history as Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers join the boys’ Minor Section line-up.

Players representing the two highly-rated academy programmes will join holders Crusaders plus home favourites Linfield, Cliftonville, Ballymena United, Coleraine, Glenavon, Loughgall and debutants Shankill Juniors alongside sides covering an international landscape.

It will mark a Minor Section debut for past Premier winners Leeds who included highly-decorated James Milner in the 2002 title-lifting panel.

Rovers’ youth history includes current Crystal Palace player Adam Wharton and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Players from Shankill Juniors and Cliftonville with, from left, Michael Willis (director, Budget Energy SuperCupNI), Alderman William McCaughey (Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council) and Ollie Booth (national account manager, Clearer Water) to announce Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers will headline the Boys’ Minor Section at the 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI. (Photo by SuperCupNI)

Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman William McCaughey, said: “We are delighted to once again play host to the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, a tournament that continues to go from strength-to-strength and brings together some of the finest young footballing talent from across the globe.

“The return of world-renowned academies such as Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers, alongside elite teams from Europe, North America, the Middle East and beyond, underlines the tournament’s ever-growing global reputation and its importance to our local sporting calendar.

“As a Council, we are proud to support this prestigious event which delivers not only a world-class sporting spectacle, but also a significant economic and social boost to our Borough.

"We look forward to welcoming the teams, coaches, families and supporters to Mid & East Antrim for what promises to be another incredible week of world-class youth football.”

The Crues will return to defend the boys’ Minor Section crown with a bid to make history as back-to-back winners following last year’s defeat of Linfield.

Scottish Premiership clubs Kilmarnock and Ross County join the list with IDA Bermuda from the Caribbean alongside Surf Select (USA) and Al Jazira (UAE).

Victor Leonard, chairperson of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: “Since we established the Minor Section in 2018, we’ve witnessed significant growth year-on-year in both the standard of competition and the calibre of teams it attracts.

"In 2025, we’re proud to welcome top academies from England and Scotland, alongside some of the very best youth sides from the UAE, the Caribbean and the USA, all eager to test themselves against Northern Ireland’s finest.

“The Minor Section has quickly become one of the most exciting and competitive elements of the tournament, drawing bigger crowds with every passing year.

"Last summer, both of our semi-finals sold out which a clear sign of the appetite for elite youth football at this age group.

“I know that Leeds United had representatives at last year’s tournament and they were incredibly impressed with the overall standard, organisation and experience we provide young footballers.

"From our conversations, it’s clear they’re looking forward to returning in 2025 and their involvement, alongside Blackburn Rovers, is a powerful endorsement of the platform we’ve built.”

This year’s SuperCupNI tournament will mark the 42nd edition from Sunday, July 27 to Friday, August 1 featuring 62 elite boys and girls teams and over 1,200 players in 150 fixtures over five age groups.

Venues under the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will stage the games – with the boys’ section cup finals at Coleraine Showgrounds on August 1 and girls’ showpiece trophy fixtures the previous night in Ballyclare’s Dixon Cup.

Ollie Booth, National Account Manager at Clearer Water, said: “As we enter our second year as the official hydration partner of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, we’re incredibly proud to continue supporting one of the world’s most prestigious international youth football tournaments.

“To see elite academies like Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers competing alongside Northern Ireland’s brightest young talent in the Minor Section is exactly why we aligned with this tournament - it represents ambition, inclusion and opportunity, all values that sit at the core of who we are at Clearer Water.

“We’re thrilled to play our part in fuelling the future stars of the game, ensuring that every player, official, and volunteer stays hydrated and healthy throughout what promises to be another unforgettable week of world-class football.”