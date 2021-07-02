Leeds United reward Stuart Dallas with new Elland Road deal

The Northern Ireland international has signed an improved three-year contract in LS11 which will keep him in West Yorkshire until at least the summer of 2024.

Dallas - who turned 30 in April - is one of the longest serving players in Marcelo Bielsa s ranks, having joined the club from Brentford six years ago in 2015.

He missed just one league match during the club's 2019/20 Championship-winning campaign and was ever-present during United's debut Premier League season last term - scoring eight goals.

Stuart Dallas was named the club's Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year award while he also took home the Goal of the Season gong for his match-winning strike at the Etihad in a memorable 2-1 win over Manchester City

Dallas was a standout performer for the Whites, playing in a number of different positions under his Argentine head coach in the top flight.

Dallas has made 229 appearances for Leeds to date and has been capped by his nation 56 times so far.

Dallas has made 229 appearances for Leeds to date and has been capped by his nation 56 times so far.

Bielsa's squad returned for pre-season testing on Thursday and have already begin their preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign after the summer break.

