"At the start of the season we set out to win every trophy - we don't try and hide from it or shy away from it.

​Leroy Millar is relishing the prospect of a Premiership title race with Linfield and Cliftonville but says Larne will be focusing solely on themselves over the coming months.

​The Inver Reds defeated Dungannon Swifts 2-0 on Saturday with Millar opening the scoring before the 28-year-old also played a pivotal role in his side’s second as Tiernan Lynch’s side keep applying pressure on the league-leading Blues, who maintained a four-point advantage by beating Crusaders.

Millar, named last season’s Player of the Year as Larne secured a maiden Gibson Cup crown, has netted nine times in his last 12 appearances across competitions in what has been another stellar campaign.

"You have to relish and enjoy it or what's the point in playing,” he said. “Linfield won again so all we can do is keep winning our games and hopefully they slip up along the way.

Leroy Millar helped Larne extend their unbeaten Premiership run to 17 matches on Saturday. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"We just have to worry about ourselves and see what happens...there's still a long way to go.

"We can't look at Linfield too much and we have to play them in the split as well.

"There's a lot of football to come and we have to do what we do."

Despite collecting an 11th clean sheet of the season and extending their unbeaten run to 17 matches, Millar wasn’t pleased with their showing at Stangmore Park.

"It was a good three points but the performance was unacceptable,” he added. “It wasn't good enough from us from our point of view.

"There are standards at the club and we didn't hit them today. Winning is the only positive we can take from it but everyone in there is extremely disappointed.

"All the things we're good at we just didn't do. You can't make excuses - to a man we weren't good enough and that's just it."

On Tuesday’s County Antrim Shield final against Glentoran, Millar said: “It's another final and the County Antrim Shield has been good to us in recent years. We'll be looking to retain it.

"At the start of the season we set out to win every trophy - we don't try and hide from it or shy away from it.