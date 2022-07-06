Leroy Millar hopes Larne can finish the job at Inver Park

Millar, who was making his competitive debut for the club since making the switch from Ballymena United, along with Jeff Hughes and Cian Bolger spurned good opportunities to give the Invermen a first-leg advantage.

But the hosts also had opportunities at Victoria Stadium with Yussuf seeing his penalty appeal waved away and Christian Aznar missing a late chance for St Joseph's.

Millar was disappointed his side couldn't get going on the night but hopes it will be a different story for the second leg next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leroy Millar made his competitive debut for Larne

"I thought it was a tough game, we couldn't really implement our style of play," the midfielder told the club's Youtube channel.

"Tiernan had us set up to go and do a few things, but I thought we just couldn't get going or get the ball moving.

"We're not going to use excuses, but it was a sticky pitch and was very warm out there.

"We know ourselves the game is still very much in the balance, and when we get them back at Inver hopefully we can implement our style and take the game to them.

"It was a good battle against two honest teams.

"We were trying to play, it just wasn't happening at times.

"When it went into the last 15 minutes boys were getting frustrated and it was getting a bit feisty.

"Hopefully it will be a different type of game next week at Inver."

Millar feels Tuesday night's encounter will give Larne more to work with ahead of the return leg at Inver Park.

"When you play in Europe it's more about the result than the performance," he said.

"Obviously you want to win every game, but in these European games you don't really know too much about your opponents.

"You just have to go out there and do your best and see what happens.

"We did our homework on them last week, but we were only able to get bits and pieces of information.

"Now though after having played against them we'll be able to take more into next week and work on our shape and how to take the game to them.