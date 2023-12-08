Leroy Millar, Lee Bonis, Andy Ryan and Paul O'Neill strike to send defending champions Larne top of Premiership table
Tiernan Lynch’s men now sit one point ahead of Linfield, who have two games in hand, including Saturday’s home clash against Dungannon Swifts.
Larne still haven’t lost a home league match since November 2022 and started quickly on their own patch once again when Millar headed Levi Ives’ corner in the direction of Bonis, but the striker could only direct his header onto the Glenavon crossbar.
Moments later they went ahead with the combination of Ives and Millar linking up once again.
Millar – last season’s Premiership Player of the Year – made a run towards the near post and Lurgan Blues goalkeeper Rory Brown couldn’t keep the glanced header out, palming the ball onto his own woodwork before it spun into the net.
Glenavon entered the match having not won at Inver Park since 2007, but were enjoying a six-game unbeaten league run that has propelled them into seventh spot.
They were unable to trouble Rohan Ferguson in the first-half and were swept aside after the break with Bonis and Ryan scoring within three minutes of each other.
Bonis was able to latch onto a superb ball from Mark Randall before calmly finishing past Brown while Ryan then got in on the action, prodding home from Tomas Cosgrove’s cross after being left unmarked at the back post.
Aaron Prendergast continued his fine scoring run by netting a late consolation for Glenavon before O’Neill netted the hosts fourth in the dying minutes.