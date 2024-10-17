Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Less than 18 months on from playing in his second consecutive Irish Cup final for Ballymena United, Jordan Williamson is hoping a move to Amateur League outfit Lower Shankill – along with injections for a persistent back injury – can help provide the platform for an Irish League return.

Having started out at Crusaders before enjoying spells with Knockbreda and PSNI, goalkeeper Williamson was signed by Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey in January 2019 and went on to make 86 appearances across competitions.

The last of those was a 4-0 Irish Cup final loss to Stephen Baxter’s Crues at Windsor Park in May 2023, which came 12 months on from a devastating defeat against the same opposition when Josh Robinson and Johnny McMurray scored in the dying seconds of both normal and extra time to deny Ballymena a first competition success since 1989.

Williamson returned to Seaview ahead of the 2023/24 campaign hoping to challenge Jonny Tuffey for the number one spot, but the 29-year-old ultimately made just one Premiership appearance and was sent off during an Irish Cup penalty shootout defeat to Ards.

Jordan Williamson after signing for Lower Shankill. (Photo by Lower Shankill FC)

After leaving Crusaders, Williamson had offers from clubs either side of the border, but opted to join NAFL Division 2B outfit Lower Shankill with a view to getting himself back fully fit – and rediscovering his love for football – before looking up the pyramid once again.

"I'm really pleased to be joining Lower Shankill,” he said. “I know a lot of the boys there and I'm grateful for them to let me be in and around a club to January, train, be involved and help out in any way possible.

"The main reason for signing is to be involved and to get the happiness back into playing again. It has been a tough couple of years with opportunities and injuries to my back, which I'm due to be getting injections for at the end of the month.

"I've had a few conversations with different clubs, including a few down south, but all being well after getting the injections I'll be firing fit and ready come January."

Jordan Williamson was part of the Ballymena United team that played in two consecutive Irish Cup finals. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

Williamson kept 27 clean sheets for Ballymena during his Showgrounds stay and impressed in a sole league appearance for the Crues last term, making a number of fine saves in their 1-0 triumph over Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

Playing for Jeffrey’s side produced many of his career highlights and Williamson wants to find that spark once again.

“My time at Ballymena was unbelievable,” he added. “It was the best time of my career – I'd go back in a heartbeat if the opportunity arose again.

"I was at Crusaders as a young boy and left, and when the opportunity came up again, I thought I'd give it a go, but unfortunately things didn't go to plan. That's part and parcel of football.

"Everyone wants to play Irish League football, but the main priority is getting back to playing regularly and enjoying the game I love. Whether it be Irish League or not, my main focus is enjoyment.