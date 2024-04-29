Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old arrived from Cliftonville last summer and enjoyed tremendous form, scoring three goals and providing eight assists from left wing-back alongside contributing to the Irish League’s best defence.

Ives’ season was unfortunately cut short due to a MCL injury suffered during Larne’s Irish Cup semi-final defeat to the Reds last month, but another pleasing aspect for the ex-Torquay United star has been the amount of games he’s played throughout the campaign.

He made 37 appearances across all competitions during 2023/24, compared to just 17 senior outings last term, and Ives now wants to push on and bring his game to another level once again.

Larne's Levi Ives celebrates with the Gibson Cup. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"I think there's more gears in me,” he said. "I've done well, but I didn't have a pre-season really because I was in and out of negotiations with Larne.

"I wasn't training with Cliftonville or playing games and it was straight into European games with Larne when I signed.

"I feel like I didn't have a proper pre-season and I'm looking forward to this summer because I feel there's a lot more in me.

"I'm glad to have played the amount of games I did this season because everyone wrote me off saying he's always injured, but now I have a league medal around my neck to show for it. It's always nice to prove them wrong.

"I'm blessed to have played as many games as I did during the season because I've been injured a lot over the past few seasons.