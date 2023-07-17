​The 25-year-old defender has been confirmed by Larne as the latest summer signing, with his switch from Cliftonville described ‘for an undisclosed fee’.

Ives stands ineligible for this week’s Champions League first qualifying round second-leg clash with HJK Helsinki but Lynch took time out of European preparations to hail the arrival of a player he considers elite.“We are delighted to bring a player of Levi’s calibre to the club,” said Lynch on the club’s official website. “He has rightfully earned a reputation for being one of – if not the – best players in his position in the country.

“He is tenacious, technically excellent and has a hunger to keep improving his game in a full-time environment.

Levi Ives has signed for Larne. (Photo by Larne FC)

“We have said all along players wouldn’t be coming to Larne for the sake of it, we only strive to bring a player in if they have the potential to challenge the players we have and make us better.

“Levi very much falls into that category and it is a real coup that he was just as keen to come here as we were to bring him in.”

Ives highlighted the appeal of full-time football as key.