Having progressed through the youth ranks at multiple Irish League clubs, Galbraith departed Linfield’s academy for United in 2017 and signed a two-year professional contract the following year.

He made his senior debut in a UEFA Europa League fixture against Astana in 2019 and penned another three-year deal at Old Trafford but never made a Premier League appearance.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a loan spell with Salford City last season, scoring four times in 32 appearances to help them reach the play-offs, where they lost out in the semis to Stockport County.

Ethan Galbraith after signing for Leyton Orient. PIC: Leyton Orient

Galbraith also spent time with Doncaster Rovers in 2021/22 under manager Richie Wellens, who is currently boss at Leyton Orient and the Glengormley man says linking up with Wellens played a big role in the move.

"From playing against Leyton Orient last season, I got a good feel for the side here, and the style of football," he told the club’s website. "Richie was a big factor, I know how he likes to play, and how he wants to get the best out of his players, so it was a great fit."

National team boss Michael O’Neill said earlier this month he had received “a number of phone calls” from clubs asking about Galbraith and is hoping the move brings the best out of him.

“He’s now in the next phase of his career, when you maybe see the best of a player in his career when he’s not a loan player,” O’Neill said prior to Northern Ireland’s recent Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against Denmark and Kazakhstan. “He’s spent the last two years as a loan player, initially at Doncaster and then Salford.

"But now I suppose in a way, the safety net of Manchester United is pulled away.

“I know that from dealing with loan players at Stoke and sometimes you get the best version of a player in that situation.

“I think Ethan knows that, we’ve had a conversation about that.

"What’s important for Ethan is what he chooses to do next but what he’s shown us in the last few weeks is that his appetite for the game is there, he’s a quality player and he’s demonstrated his quality on the ball.

“He just needs to find the right club with the right manager to get the best out of him.”

Orient fans were certainly delighted to secure the services of the twice-capped Northern Ireland international, with one supporter even joking United have made their move to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea as a replacement.

"I see United signed Mason Mount as his replacement today,” joked Steve. “Welcome to the club Ethan.”

Stuarty believes they have a special talent on their hands: “Brilliant signing, get the ball on the deck and you will see the best of him.”

Jamie feels Galbraith’s arrival fills a crucial gap in the O’s midfield: “He is a great player just what the O’s need, his passing skills are amazing.”