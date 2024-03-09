Lido Lotefa scored a hat-trick in Saturday's victory over Dungannon Swifts. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

Here’s the story of the match from Mourneview Park…

Teams:

GLENAVON: Byrne, Birney, Snoddy, Malone, Quinn, Doran, Garrett, Ward, O’Sullivan, Doona, Lotefa.

Subs: Deane, Kerr, Toure, McCloskey, Wallace, Clarke, Shiel.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Henderson, Curry, Knowles, Dillon, S Scott, Glenny, McGinty, Maguire, Alves, Mitchell, Bigirimana.

Subs: Ritchie, J Scott, Gallagher, Moore, Harpur, Taggert, Hegarty.

Referee: Lee Tavinder.

FIRST HALF

6: GOAL: GLENAVON 1 (LIDO LOTEFA) – 0 Dungannon Swifts – A terrible mix up at the back as Alex Henderson goes to come for the ball, stops and neither Dean Curry or Cahal McGinty deal with it. Lotefa finishes off his thigh I think for his first Glenavon goal since arriving in January.

12: The ball falls to Niall Quinn on the edge of the box and his shot blazes high over Henderson’s crossbar.

14: GOAL: GLENAVON 2 (LIDO LOTEFA) – 0 Dungannon Swifts – More slack defence from Dungannon as they fail to deal with Sean Ward’s ball over the top. Lotefa is allowed to dance his way through and slot past Henderson from close range.

25: Steven Scott is booked for handball on the edge of the box. The resulting free-kick is sent straight at Henderson.

28: Rodney McAree makes a substitution with Dean Curry coming off due to injury and he’s replaced by John Scott.

38: First real opportunity for Dungannon as Leo Alves forces Mark Byrne into a fine save from close range.

45: Three minutes of added time.

HALF TIME: Glenavon 2 – 0 Dungannon Swifts.

Dungannon make two subs at half-time with Joe Moore and Tommy Taggert replacing Thomas Maguire and Leo Alves. Glenavon also make one with David Toure coming on for Niall Quinn.

SECOND HALF

48: Andrew Mitchell is played in behind with a long ball but his shot doesn’t trouble Byrne in the Glenavon goal.

60: James Doona whips in a dangerous corner which Matthew Snoddy catches on the volley, but it dribbles past the post.

62: GOAL: GLENAVON 3 (LIDO LOTEFA) – 0 Dungannon Swifts – Glenavon had missed a couple of chances to extend their lead further but Lotefa secures his hat-trick, pouncing after James Doona’s header came back off the crossbar.

65: GOAL: GLENAVON 4 (MATTHEW SNODDY) – 0 Dungannon Swifts – Glenavon are running riot now at Mourneview Park as Snoddy hammers home from the edge of the box after the ball had fallen into his path.

66: Two subs for Dungannon as Aidan Hegarty and Ben Gallagher replace James Knowles and Kealan Dillon. Glenavon make one too as Jamie Doran is replaced by Conor McCloskey.

68: Hat-trick hero Lido Lotefa’s successful afternoon is over as he’s replaced by Darren Clarke.

71: RED CARD: Dungannon’s afternoon goes from bad to worse as Gael Bigirimana is shown a straight red card after coming through the back of Matthew Snoddy.

74: Glenavon are only denied a fifth by a fine save from Alex Henderson as he gets down quickly to thwart Darren Clarke. Glenavon making their last two subs with Robbie Garrett and Len O’Sullivan replaced by Conor Kerr and Danny Wallace.

83: MISSED PENALTY: Glenavon goalkeeper Mark Byrne had brought down Andrew Mitchell, but he makes amends by saving Ben Gallagher’s penalty low down to his right-hand side.

90: Four minutes of added time.