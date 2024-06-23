Limavady United manager Paul Owens with new signing Stephen Lowry. PIC: Limavady United

Limavady United manager Paul Owens admits the arrival of former Linfield and Coleraine star Stephen Lowry on a two-year deal represents a significant move for his club and also believes he remains “one of the best midfielders in the country”.

The 37-year-old spent four years with the Blues between 2014-2018 and has been at the Bannsiders for the past six seasons, making over 370 appearances at the Showgrounds.

This marks Lowry’s third stint with Limavady, who are preparing for their Championship return after winning the Premier Intermediate League title last season, and links up once again with boss Owens, who he has previously played with and worked under during time in Coleraine’s coaching staff.

“Stephen is a huge signing for the club, it’s a mark of all the great work that has went on at the club both on and off the pitch over the last two years that we can attract someone of Stephen’s calibre,” said Owens. “I’m very fortunate to have both played with and coached Stephen and he is easily the best player I have worked with, and he is still one of the best midfielders in the country.

"He looks after himself extremely well and sets really high standards. There was plenty of offers for Stephen’s signature and we are delighted he has chosen his hometown club to play his football.”

Lowry won an Irish League-Irish Cup double at Windsor Park in 2016/17 before collecting a League Cup crown with Coleraine, scoring a penalty as Oran Kearney’s side defeated Crusaders 2-1 in the showpiece decider in 2020.