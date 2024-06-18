Linfield and Crusaders learn Conference League first round qualifying opponents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linfield and Crusaders supporters have now both learned their potential summer holiday destinations after Tuesday’s UEFA Conference League first round qualifying draw took place in Nyon.

David Healy’s men are set for a trip to Iceland having been drawn against Stjarnan while Stephen Baxter’s 13th – and final – European campaign at the Seaview helm will begin with a tie against Welsh outfit Caernarfon Town.

The Blues have twice came within touching of reaching the European group stages in recent years – they were beaten on away goals by Qarabag in the 2019/20 Europa League play-off round while Healy’s men were seconds away from qualifying for the Conference League group stages in 2022 before losing a dramatic penalty shootout against RFS at Windsor Park.

They sealed progression at this same stage last season after beating Albania’s KF Vllaznia Shkodër, but were eliminated in the second round following an inspired display from former West Brom and Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, who is currently part of Poland’s squad at Euro 2024, helping Pogoń Szczecin to an 8-4 aggregate win.

Linfield and Crusaders have both learned their Conference League qualifying first round opponents. PICS: Presseye

This season, Linfield will face Stjarnan with the first leg scheduled to be played in Garðabær on July 11 and second leg in Belfast on July 18.

Stjarnan have enjoyed some glamour European ties over the past decade, facing Italian giants Inter in 2014 while they’ve also taken on Celtic, Copenhagen and Espanyol.

Meanwhile, Baxter’s final act after nearly 1,000 games in charge of Crusaders will be to lead them in this latest European adventure due to new manager Declan Caddell not holding the required licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Belfast club have enjoyed some special occasions in Europe during Baxter’s tenure, including playing against the likes of Premier League sides Fulham and Wolves, and they’ve made it through their first round encounter in each of the last three seasons they’ve qualified.

They defeated Finland’s FC Haka in the Conference League first round 12 months ago before narrowly losing to Rosenborg, putting up a valiant fight in Norway which ultimately ended in extra-time defeat.

Baxter’s side now face Caernarfon Town, who are making their European debut this summer after coming through the Cyrmu Premier Division play-offs, just like Crusaders did in the Irish League.