Linfield and Glentoran confirm key summer signings

Robbie McDaid was unveiled in Linfield colours at Windsor Park following a pre-contract agreement to swap Glentoran for the defending Danske Bank Premiership champions.
The Glens announced an addition to the backline with news of James Singleton’s transfer from Glenavon.
Both deals have been key to discussions around the Irish League summer transfer market and will be celebrated by fans of each club as additions with proven track records at Premiership level.
“I’m delighted to advise our supporters that Robbie McDaid has signed a pre contract with this club and will officially join us on July 1,” said Linfield boss David Healy on the official club website. “He’s a quality player and one I’ve admired greatly for some time and I’m really looking forward to starting to work with him in the very near future.
“He knows our league well, so he is well aware of the demands, expectations and challenges that lie ahead.
“Robbie will be a great addition to our squad and I know that our supporters will be looking forward to seeing him in action over the coming weeks and months.
“Robbie has agreed a two year contract with the club and as well as thanking the board for their backing with this signing, I also want to place on record our appreciation to Neil Saxton of Catalyst 4 professional sports management for their assistance with concluding this deal.”
Glentoran manager Mick McDermott described Singleton’s transfer as the arrival of “a winner”.
“James is a player we have admired for the last few seasons,” said McDermott on the official Glentoran website. “He is a winner, a very talented player and although he’s been playing centre midfield is a very versatile left sided player who will be a great asset to any squad at the upper end of the table. For someone just about to turn 27, he’s a vastly experienced player who’s been a key player in some very good Glenavon teams over the past decade.
“James also has an excellent character and is exactly the type of person we want in our squad. He has a very professional attitude to his game, and we are confident he will play a key role at Glentoran over the next few seasons. Negotiations for the transfer went smoothly and we thank Glenavon for their professionalism.”