Linfield and Larne double deal as Martin Donnelly and Navid Nasseri make moves

Successful negotiations between the clubs have resulted in defending Irish League champions Linfield securing Martin Donnelly on a two-year contract from Larne - with Navid Nasseri leaving the Blues for Inver Park.

Linfield boss David Healy told the official club website he is a long-time fan of the playmaker.

“Martin is a player I’ve known for a long time and admired from afar,” said Healy. “He’s got a wealth of experience in the Irish League and he comes to us after a successful full-time period at Larne.

Navid Nasseri has left Linfield to join Larne. Pic courtesy of Sam Johnston.

“He’s in good shape and has a thoroughly professional attitude, so he will readily fit in with our new full-time structure.

“He can play in various positions and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He is an enthusiastic lad who will offer us a lot, on and off the pitch and I’m delighted to have secured this signing.”

Donnelly described the switch as “a great opportunity for me and one I’m determined to make the most of by making a positive contribution”.

Linfield boss David Healy with new signing Martin Donnelly. Pic by Pacemaker.

Nasseri arrives at Larne having collected Premiership and Irish Cup winner’s medals in previous seasons with, respectively, Linfield and Glentoran but views his latest move as “exciting” as the Inver Park players attempt to build on impressive progress across an inaugural European campaign.

“The ambitions of the club, as well as the developments here on and off the pitch, are exciting,” Nasseri told the official Larne website. “The brand of football played here is great and, hopefully, I can play my part in bringing more success to the club.

“The club have done brilliantly in Europe and there are obviously exciting times ahead here.

“I just can’t wait to start training with the boys and to play in front of the fans at Inver Park.”

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is relishing the chance to see Nasseri add to his attacking strengths.

“He is technically a very good player and someone we feel should add to the quality already at the club, in the attacking area of the pitch,” said Lynch. “Our fans have seen him play for the last two seasons and I have no doubt they will be delighted to see him in a red jersey from now on.”

Both managers also took time out to pay tribute to the contributions of each departing player.

