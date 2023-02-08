Lafferty became a free agent after leaving Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on Deadline Day and the former Rangers forward will now play in the Irish League for the first time in his career.

The 35-year-old has played 85 times for Northern Ireland, scoring 20 goals.

He will now play under former team-mate David Healy, who has led the Windsor Park side to five league titles, including four in the past four seasons.

New Linfield striker Kyle Lafferty

Lafferty, born in Enniskillen, has turned out for a variety of clubs in England and Scotland and has also enjoyed spells in the likes of Turkey, Italy and Cyprus.

He scored eight goals last season to help Kilmarnock clinch Premiership promotion and netted once in the league during this campaign against Hearts in October.

“I’m delighted to advise our supporters that Kyle Lafferty has today signed for the club until the end of the season, subject to the normal international clearance formalities,” Healy said on Linfield’s website.

“He’s an out of contract player with vast experience at all levels of the game and he’s a player I know very well.

“His signing will strengthen the squad and he will give us a different attacking option, ahead of the remaining games in this hard fought and fiercely competitive league campaign.

“I’ve no doubt that this signing will give everyone at the club a real boost and he can certainly make a significant contribution and impact over the course of the short term contract that he has signed here today.

“Our kit manager Gary Eccles advises me that Kyle will wear the number 28 squad number shirt over the period of his time here and I know there will be huge interest from our supporters in wanting to get along to see Kyle in action in the Windsor Park stadium that he knows so well.

"I want to thank our recruitment and development manager Willie McKeown for his considerable effort in bringing this deal to a conclusion and I also want to thank the board for their backing in bringing in a player of this top level calibre and pedigree.“

In his first interview posted on Linfield’s Twitter account, Lafferty says he has came to a club he supported growing up to ‘win trophies’.

"There was a lot of speculation about me coming here but supporting Linfield as a young boy it's always something I've looked at and I'm delighted to be here,” he said.

"I know how big the club is and how passionate the fans are. They are required to win trophies every season.

"Every team I've played in throughout my career has always had high expectations to win trophies and I've came to Linfield with the same intentions."

Having played with manager Healy at club and international level, Lafferty admitted it was a ‘no-brainer’ to sign for the club.

"Knowing the gaffer and playing with him for Northern Ireland and Rangers, we always had a good connection and relationship as friends,” he added.

