Linfield avoided being on the end of a huge Irish Cup fifth round shock as David Healy’s side recovered from a two-goal deficit to defeat Warrenpoint Town at Windsor Park. Here’s the story of the match...

Blues manager Healy made six changes from the team that defeated Crusaders 1-0 on Tuesday to open up a four-point gap at the Premiership summit with captain Jamie Mulgrew making his 750th club appearance.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Finlayson, East, Newberry, McBrien, McKee, Mulgrew, Fitzpatrick, McKay, Archer, Doherty.

Subs: Johns, Millar, McClean, McCullough, Annett, Graham, O’Neill.

Chris McKee scored a brace in Linfield's comeback victory over Warrenpoint Town. PIC: Colin McMaster/Pacemaker Press

WARRENPOINT TOWN: Deane, O’Sullivan, McEnteggart, Boyle, O’Hanlon, Powell, Savage, Lennon, Gorman, Nwodo, O’Flaherty.

Subs: McStay, Shotayo, McElligott, Ihemeje, McMahon, Corish.

Referee: Mark Dillon

FIRST HALF

15: First shot of the afternoon comes from Darragh McBrien, who unleashes an effort from the edge of the box that sails high over Lewis Deane’s goal after receiving a pass from Ryan McKay.

20: Lewis Deane is called into action and does a great job to rush out and make himself big to save from Ryan McKay’s shot.

22: Warrenpoint full-back Jamie O’Flaherty can’t continue and is replaced by Aaron Corish.

28: GOAL: Linfield 0 - 1 WARRENPOINT TOWN (AARON CORISH) – Warrenpoint have taken a shock lead here at Windsor Park! It's the visitors' first attempt on goal which is set up by good work between Jim O'Hanlon (who won the Irish Cup with Glentoran) and John Savage, who plays in substitute Aaron Corish and his shot dribbles past Walsh.

33: GOAL: Linfield 0 - 2 WARRENPOINT TOWN (JIM O'HANLON) – This is truly unbelievable. A long throw into the Linfield box isn't dealt with by the hosts and former Glentoran man Jim O'Hanlon pounces, poking a shot past David Walsh. Warrenpoint in dreamland!

37: Matthew Fitzpatrick misses a glorious chance to pull one back for Linfield. Darragh McBrien’s cross finds the Blues striker with space and time in the box, but his shot blazes over the crossbar. Appeals for a corner but referee Mark Dillon points for a goal kick.

40: First yellow card of the afternoon is shown to Michael Newberry for a foul on John Savage.

45+2: GOAL - LINFIELD 1 (CHRIS MCKEE) - 2 Warrenpoint Town – Linfield have one back before the break and it's self-inflicted damage from Warrenpoint, who had been perfect up to this point. A failed cleared header lands to McKee, who swivels and strikes past Deane. Goalkeeper probably should have done better. 2-1.

HALF TIME: Linfield 1 – 2 Warrenpoint Town.

SECOND HALF

47: Warrenpoint launch a dangerous counter as Niall Lennon dispossesses Daniel Finlayson and drives forward. It results in John Savage’s header being easily saved by David Walsh.

48: Matthew Fitzpatrick misses another good chance, this time shooting over the top from Darragh McBrien’s low, driven free-kick.

51: Referee waves away penalty appeals as John Boyle appears to make a well-timed tackle on Matthew Fitzpatrick after Aodhan Doherty and Jamie Mulgrew combined down the right.

56: John Gill makes two substitutions as Dauda Shotayo and Conor McMahon replace Niall Lennon and John Savage.

59: David Healy has seen enough and is making a triple substitution with Ryan McKay, Aodhan Doherty and Josh Archer replaced by Kirk Millar, Kyle McClean and Rhys Annett.

66: Final change for Warrenpoint as Rory Powell is replaced by James McElligott.

68: Matthew Fitzpatrick flashes a ball across goal which is just out of reach for a number of Linfield attackers.

69: GOAL - LINFIELD 2 (CHRIS MCKEE) - 2 Warrenpoint Town – Chris McKee grabs his second of the game to bring Linfield level at Windsor. Corner found its way to the Blues attacker and he hooks the ball beyond Lewis Deane. 2-2.

76: Lewis Deane makes a great save to deny Matthew Fitzpatrick, acrobatically tipping his shot over the crossbar. Pressure continuing to mount on the brave visitors.

78: GOAL - LINFIELD 3 (DARRAGH MCBRIEN) - 2 Warrenpoint Town – Linfield complete their comeback as Darragh McBrien's shot from the edge of the box, which may have taken a deflection on its way through a crowded box, ends up in the bottom corner. 3-2.

81: GOAL - LINFIELD 4 (MATTHEW FITZPATRICK) - 2 Warrenpoint Town – Matthew Fitzpatrick has missed a couple of big chances this afternoon, but he gets his goal to likely put this dramatic fifth round tie to bed.

82: That’s Matthew Fitzpatrick’s last contribution of the game as he’s replaced by Braiden Graham.

86: Talented youngster Ceadach O’Neill, who has been on trail recently with Arsenal, comes on to replace Jamie Mulgrew.