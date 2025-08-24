​Linfield recovered from the European pain game to record domestic bliss at the expense of Cliftonville thanks to Kieran Offord’s fine finish.

Having entered the Premiership clash with Cliftonville following on from Thursday’s UEFA Conference League loss to Shelbourne in Dublin, the Blues bounced back with a 1-0 win to maintain home success.

And, thanks to Offord’s strike on 27 minutes that proved decisive, David Healy and his Linfield players can prepare for Thursday’s second-leg meeting with Shels at the same Belfast venue bolstered by victory in search of turning the tables on a 3-1 deficit.

Cutting inside from the right-hand edge of the penalty area aiming to create space for a shot, Offord’s first left-foot attempt was blocked but he battled to reclaim possession and capped the hard work with the match highlight by firing home off his right from distance.

Linfield's Kieran Offord following his match-winning strike at Windsor Park against Cliftonville. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Although summer European commitments have limited the defending Irish League champions’ Premiership play to just two games, Linfield sit on maximum points thanks to wins over Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

Offord came close to breaking the deadlock across the initial exchanges but Odhran Casey was on hand to clear off the visitors’ line.

Jack Keaney, in response, could only head wide from a Rory Hale corner-kick before the game’s sole goal.

PJ Morrison was on hand to prevent Linfield from increasing the advantage soon after thanks to his fingertip stop pushing Kyle McClean’s free-kick attempt on to the upright.

Linfield's Scot Whiteside under pressure from Eric McWoods. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns closed the first half by protecting his clean sheet following a low drive from Thomas Lavery.

Eric McWoods got a glimpse of goal after the break for Cliftonville following a Linfield mix-up but the hosts regrouped to cancel the threat.

Reds captain Hale had an effort collected by Johns and late chances fell to Linfield’s Matthew Fitzpatrick and substitute Callum Morrison.

Across the city derby, McClean looked sharp in possession and created an opening which ended with Offord steering a shot wide of the target.

McClean also saw his attempt go wide, this time off a curling shot, over the clash.

However, 1-0 proved definitive for Linfield delight and Reds woe.

Victory on Sunday helped Linfield extend the run of dates with Cliftonville at Windsor Park to just a single defeat from 14 fixtures.

Healy offered a Premiership debut to Sean Brown, with Scot Whiteside and Charlie Allen drafted into the line-up for the Blues.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Whiteside, Shields, Brown (Millar, 80), Allen (McCullough, 64), McClean, Archer (McKee, 64), McGee, Offord (Morrison, 80), Fitzpatrick.

Subs (not used): Walsh, Taylor, Yates, McKee.

CLIFTONVILLE: Morrison, Lavery (Gormley, 61), Barr, Leppard (Addis, 75), Keaney, Gordon, Wilson (Fapetu, 61), Casey, Hale, McWoods (Falls, 75), Curran (Wauchope, 61).

Subs (not used): Ridd, Pepper.