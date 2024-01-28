Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scenes of jubilation said it all at the finish as Rodney McAree’s boys celebrated their first ever league win over the Blues at the international stadium.

It started so well for Healy’s men with Matthew Clarke shooting them into the lead just after the interval, but a crucial point arrived soon after the breakthrough when Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne saved McClean’s spot-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon took full advantage with Gael Bigirimana levelling before defender Dean Curry nodded the winner 10 minutes from time.

Dungannon Swifts goalscorers Dean Curry and Gael Bigirimana celebrate after beating Linfield at Windsor Park. PIC: INPHO/Brian Little

The defeat certainly helped derail the Blues’ title aspirations, although they are still one point above defending champions Larne in the Premiership table.

Healy was pragmatic in his post-match analysis, stating: “In hindsight, if the penalty goes in, it’s probably game, set and match. I’m certainly not going to criticise Kyle, although he was disappointed to have his spot-kick saved.

“But he’s been sensational for us this season. I’ve no problem with anyone brave enough to step up to hit a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We missed one on Boxing Day (against Glentoran) when Rhys (Annett) failed to score, so Kyle was brave enough to step up, he was next in line.

“I’m not going to use it as an excuse because we were still winning the game at that stage, we were still in a strong position.”

Healy, however, was critical with the way his boys contrived to toss away valuable points.

He went on: “Disappointingly and somewhat frustratingly, we found a way to lose the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dungannon scored soon after the penalty miss, that was the momentum swing they needed. They had a change in attitude because they knew they got off the hook.

“If the first goal was poor from our point, the second goal we conceded was really poor. We needlessly gave away a free-kick and then we didn’t mark tight enough.

“I don’t think our performance was shockingly poor or bad, it was one of those days we underperformed at key moments in the game.

“Fair play to Rodney and his team. We got off the hook a few weeks ago when we beat them 4-3. They were very good all over the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I read Rodney’s comments after their (Mid-Ulster Cup final) defeat by Portadown in midweek, he stated they let everyone down. So, they won a few hearts the way they went about their game. They deserved the win.”

Swifts boss McAree just couldn’t wipe the smile off his face at the end of a historic afternoon for his club.

“We made things a little bit difficult for ourselves when we go a goal behind….although I thought we were well organised and well drilled in the first half,” he beamed. “Our plan was to stay in the game as long as we could.

"We restricted Linfield and probably frustrated them. When we conceded and then had the penalty awarded against us, I began to fear the worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the penalty save from Deccy (Declan Dunne) was crucial and we capitalised soon after that when Bigi (Bigirimana) levelled before Dean produced a great header to win it.

“After that we grew in confidence. There was no point coming here to be fearful, we had to show composure.

"I thought Bigirimana was exceptional for us...he is so important in terms of his experience, his know-how and his communication with the younger players as well. He’s been a big plus for us.