Linfield boss David Healy hoping for 'another wonderful occasion' on European stage and explains goalkeeper decision

Linfield manager David Healy has challenged his players to provide “another wonderful occasion” on the European stage at Windsor Park next week after losing out 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying showdown against Shelbourne.

In a first qualifying round clash which pits the reigning Irish League champions against the League of Ireland kings, it’s the Dubliners who hold a narrow advantage ahead of the reverse fixture thanks to Mipo Odubeko’s second half strike.

It was always going to be an uphill task for the Blues with the match at Tolka Park marking their first competitive outing of the season while Shels are already 25 matches through their league campaign.

The main objective for Healy’s men was to keep the tie alive going into the second leg at a packed Windsor Park – over 3,000 tickets have already been sold – and having previously experienced European highs in Belfast, including beating Qarabag and The New Saints, the Northern Ireland legend is hoping for another night to remember.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"We will be sensible in our approach,” he told LinfieldTV ahead of next week’s showdown. “There's no point going gung-ho after 15 minutes and putting yourself out of the tie.

"We will build into the game, be sensible, prepare the team and hopefully I pick the right team and the boys provide us with another wonderful occasion at Windsor.

"I'm so pleased and proud of the effort of the players in our first competitive game. We knew we had to give up something, we worked on a few things Shelbourne would do...I'm pleased with the effort.

“I think the goal was a little bit scruffy in terms of defensively for us. There were one or two moments in the game we maybe could have capitalised on but I'm not going to stand here and say we were brilliant with the ball because we didn't have a lot of it.

"What could have easily happened is we put ourselves out of the tie, especially when they got the goal, but we kept the ball. We've been back in a month, we will improve and we look forward to the return leg next week at Windsor."

Healy recalled goalkeeper Chris Johns in Dublin – an experienced Irish League shot-stopper who spent most of last season on the bench after being replaced by David Walsh in early-November.

Walsh went on to collect 13 clean sheets in 24 Premiership appearances, impressing as the Blues claimed Gibson Cup glory in style, and Healy is delighted to have two strong options at his disposal.

"I thought Chris was excellent,” added Healy. “Chris was excellent to a point last season and without discussing too much about goalkeepers, I think we have two very good goalkeepers.

"I felt over the period of the last three or four weeks that Chris' experience coming down here, his distribution and he didn't let me down tonight.