Linfield boss David Healy has been named NIFWA Manager of the Month for December after picking up four Premiership victories and securing BetMcLean Cup progression.

The Blues’ month couldn’t have started much worse as they were defeated 4-0 by ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran, but Healy’s men responded in perfect fashion by beating Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Coleraine before securing revenge against the Glens on Boxing Day.

Linfield also knocked Larne out of the BetMcLean Cup to set up a semi-final date against Rodney McAree’s Dungannon and drew 1-1 in their top of the table clash at Inver Park on December 30 with Matthew Fitzpatrick’s header cancelling out Lee Bonis’ opener.

After lifting a 17th monthly award, Healy said: "Considering our level of performance against Glentoran at The Oval, there was a massive contrast between the start of the month and the end of it.

Linfield boss David Healy lifts his 17th NIFWA Manager of the Month award

"I think beating Larne on penalties in the cup a few days after the Glentoran loss helped. That allowed us to move on quickly from that defeat and enjoy a good month. We can look back on December with some pride, considering the amount of games and the quality of opposition we faced."