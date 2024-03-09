Linfield manager David Healy and Portadown boss Niall Currie. PIC: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

The Blues eased to final victory over Coleraine last term, winning the competition for a record-extending 11th time and second under Healy, and are aiming to repeat the feat against the second-tier Ports on Sunday afternoon.

Niall Currie’s men have already defeated five Premiership clubs this season – Carrick Rangers, Crusaders, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Loughgall – but will be eyeing the biggest scalp of all in their first cup final meeting with the Blues since 2010.

With the likes of captain Gary Thompson, Paul McElroy and Ryan Mayse – Portadown’s dangermen – all having experience of playing at the highest level in Northern Ireland, Healy is taking their threat very seriously.

"I'm looking forward to it,” he said. “I enjoyed it last year...it was something we and I personally wanted to do last year having seen the previous final between Coleraine and Cliftonville.

"To retain it would be special - it was a brilliant day out and I know we enjoyed the big atmosphere we got, the crowd and the celebrations after.

"It's going to be a tough game...Portadown aren't an established top-flight club at the moment but they are in terms of success. They have a manager who has been successful, have players that have played in the top-flight and if you put them with the players they have at the minute into the top-flight I imagine they'd do pretty well in it.

"Of course we're favourites going into it, we're the holders, we're Linfield and we're expected to win the game, but cup days aren't won on reputation and what comes before it, so we need to make sure we're bang at it and give Niall and Portadown every respect that they deserve."

Healy has entered his ninth year in charge of Linfield, during which time he has won 11 trophies, including five Premiership titles and two Irish Cup crowns in a successful reign.

Only Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter – the world’s longest-serving manager – has been in their current top-flight Irish League post for a longer period than Healy, who has racked up more than 400 matches in the Windsor Park dugout.

It’s a job that comes with expectation and a demand for success and Healy says his main satisfaction comes from seeing his stars fulfil their potential with Northern Ireland internationals such as Trai Hume and Shayne Lavery guided by the 44-year-old.

"I've always said that for me my joy and enjoyment is seeing my staff and players be successful,” he added. “There are moments where we've been successful here where you get a few hours or night after and all of a sudden you're back to square one, which is the way I operate and it's the same for supporters, board and my players - we move on quickly.

"Do I still enjoy the job? It's a challenging job, but my joy comes from developing players and the improvement of the players.