The pair both played a role in Joel Cooper's opener before Shields kept his cool to slot home from the penalty spot after Stephen O'Donnell brought down Chris McKee 10 minutes later which all but secured the title.

Shields was undoubtedly man-of-the-match and showed plenty of his big-game credentials - this was his 18th major honour after a stellar nine-and-a-half seasons with Dundalk - and Healy heaped praise on his midfield generals.

"Sometimes in a cup final emotions can run high but I don't think it did today," he said. "It was a quiet 45 minutes and I felt we edged it slightly in terms of play but you always run the risk of people like (Jamie) Glackin and (Conor) McKendry - they have that little bit of spark in and around the final third.

Jamie Mulgrew captained Linfield to another success on Sunday against Coleraine

"Something we talked about at half time was with our front three to be a little bit proactive in terms of the play that we got because we were in the final third quite a lot in the first-half without creating a chance or an opportunity.

"We got the goal and I think it was great play from the back. Credit to Chris - his first touch, awareness, weight of pass and Joel running onto it and I thought it was a cool finish.

"Gareth (Deane) came out to make himself as big as he could and Joel showed good composure to slot it in. For the next seven to 10 minutes we looked as if we weren't sure what was happening.

"We let Coleraine build into the game and then the second goal came.

"Chris Shields with the experience and know-how he has - he's been a serial winner at Dundalk and credit to him.

"When we train sometimes some of the older players you try and take out of some of the sessions to save them a little bit but he wants to train every second of every session and it's credit to him being the serial winner and player he is that he still has the same hunger and desire.

"There's always a lot of questions about our midfield with Mulgrew and Shields but I thought the two of them were outstanding. Mulgrew had the energy levels, hunger and know-how when it matters and it mattered today because it was a huge game.

"Coleraine will be disappointed to lose but credit to Oran (Kearney) and his team."

Healy also dedicated the win to one of his close friends who is battling prostate cancer and says they are both fighting - his friend with his illness and the former Northern Ireland international to keep Linfield top of the pile amongst a sea of challengers.

"Through adversity you're always challenged," he added. "I have a good friend who is going through a tough time with prostate cancer and that's why I'm wearing the badge for him today.

"He was at the game and when you're challenged in different ways you either sink or swim.