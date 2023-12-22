Linfield boss David Healy: Racism or sectarianism has no place in the stands, on social media or anywhere else associated with our beloved club
The Windsor Park outfit were fined a total of £4,000 and their away supporters given a suspended one-match ban following incidents at three different Irish League matches across September and October.
"Our success as a team is not just measured on the pitch, but also the strength of our fanbase," Healy said in a video posted on the club’s social media channel. "Your passion, dedication and unwavering support are the driving forces that motivate our players and myself to give our all in every match.
"And for that, I want to thank each and every one of you. But as we embark on this journey, I must address a crucial matter. Our game is no place for racism or sectarianism.
"We as Linfield supporters have a responsibility to uphold the values that make our football club a unifying force. Our differences should be celebrated, not used as a means to divide us.
"Racism or sectarianism has no place in the stands, on social media or anywhere else associated with our beloved club. We are here to support Linfield and that means supporting each other as well."
The one match ban is suspended until the end of February while Linfield were fined £2,000 for sectarian chanting against Cliftonville, £1,000 for an incident against Larne and £1,000 after a racist comment was directed at Loughgall player Pablo Andrade.
"Let's be clear: anyone behaving in discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated," added Healy ahead of tonight’s home clash against Coleraine. "We want every fan, regardless of their background, to feel welcome at Windsor. Our unity is the Linfield way and we cannot let anything jeopardise that.
"I have full confidence in each and every one of you to continue to be the incredible supporters you are. Let's make this season unforgettable both on and off the pitch."