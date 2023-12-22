Linfield boss David Healy says racism or sectarianism “has no place in the stands, on social media or anywhere else associated with our beloved club” as he urged fans to avoid discriminatory behaviour after the Blues were handed sanctions by the Irish FA last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Windsor Park outfit were fined a total of £4,000 and their away supporters given a suspended one-match ban following incidents at three different Irish League matches across September and October.

"Our success as a team is not just measured on the pitch, but also the strength of our fanbase," Healy said in a video posted on the club’s social media channel. "Your passion, dedication and unwavering support are the driving forces that motivate our players and myself to give our all in every match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"And for that, I want to thank each and every one of you. But as we embark on this journey, I must address a crucial matter. Our game is no place for racism or sectarianism.

Linfield manager David Healy. PIC: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

"We as Linfield supporters have a responsibility to uphold the values that make our football club a unifying force. Our differences should be celebrated, not used as a means to divide us.

"Racism or sectarianism has no place in the stands, on social media or anywhere else associated with our beloved club. We are here to support Linfield and that means supporting each other as well."

The one match ban is suspended until the end of February while Linfield were fined £2,000 for sectarian chanting against Cliftonville, £1,000 for an incident against Larne and £1,000 after a racist comment was directed at Loughgall player Pablo Andrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let's be clear: anyone behaving in discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated," added Healy ahead of tonight’s home clash against Coleraine. "We want every fan, regardless of their background, to feel welcome at Windsor. Our unity is the Linfield way and we cannot let anything jeopardise that.