Linfield bring in Hull City duo on loan

Blues boss David Healy thanked Tigers boss Grant McCann for his help in the deals.

"Billy is a striker who joins us until the January transfer window and Ahmed is a wide player who will be with us on a season long loan," he told the club website.

"They both come highly recommended and I want to thank Grant McCann and Hull City for their cooperation in this matter.

Linfield boss David Healy with new signings Ahmed Salam and Billy Chadwick. Picture courtesy of Linfield FC

"Both players are really looking forward to the experience of playing with us and I’m looking forward to working with them in training.

"I know our supporters will vine them a warm welcome to Windsor Park.”