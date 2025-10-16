Linfield chairman feels David Healy doesn't get credit he deserves for decade-long success in 'hardest job in Irish League football'

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern believes David Healy doesn’t get the credit he deserves for a decade of success in “undoubtedly the hardest job in Irish League football”.

Northern Ireland legend Healy was appointed to his first senior managerial position at the Blues – a club he grew up supporting – on October 14, 2015, succeeding Warren Feeney, and has delivered six Premiership titles, three League Cup crowns and two Irish Cups.

He has taken charge of more than 500 matches and despite being linked with numerous vacancies in England and Scotland over recent years, Healy has committed his future to Linfield, signing a new three-year contract in June.

Although not directly involved with Healy’s appointment, McGivern was serving on Linfield’s board at the time before taking over as chairman in January 2017, and believes the ex-Manchester United striker has developed into one of Northern Ireland’s top managers.

Linfield manager David Healy celebrated 10 years in the job this week. (Photo by Pacemaker)

"Linfield had a tradition over many years of looking at young managers and giving people an opportunity, whether that was Roy Coyle when he came back from England, David Jeffrey was starting out on the managerial path, Warren Feeney was similar and David fit into that category,” he said. “He has a Linfield background, supported the club as a boy, and had a first-class career as a player.

"It's his first managerial job and he has developed into one of the best managers we have in the country.

"It's always a risk, but the strategy has paid off for Linfield in the past and it has paid off again with David. I always remember his first league title success, it was my first year as chairman.

"We've always had a good relationship. I know how passionate he is about the club and how dedicated he is. I know the work he puts in in the background which not a lot of people would see outside of the club.

"His commitment is there and we've always been honest with each other. We haven't always agreed on everything, but we've always done what is in the best interest of the club.

"David had a few opportunities to move on across those years, but he has always shown complete loyalty to Linfield and I totally respect him for that."

Healy’s first title success came after seeing off the challenge of Crusaders in 2016/17 – a victory on the final day resulted in the Blues finishing two points clear – while Ballymena United, Coleraine, Cliftonville and Larne have also finished in second spot.

McGivern believes his ability to deal with a range of opponents, whether established or newcomers, alongside the intense expectation for success at Windsor Park is testament to Healy’s prowess.

"There was huge pressure on David to deliver the league title last season and he did it,” he added. “He's achieved continued success and when he has had one or two difficult seasons, he has always responded and bounced back – that has kept him in the job for so long.

"Being Linfield manager is undoubtedly the hardest job in Irish League football. The expectation levels at Linfield are enormous and that comes from within, our members, our supporters, the board, and that's the way it has always been at Linfield.

"In David's early years it was Crusaders and Cliftonville challenging, in more recent years it has been Larne, occasionally Glentoran and now Coleraine are emerging...David has seen off all these challenges.

"In my opinion, David hasn't got the credit he deserves.

"It's taken for granted that Linfield will be up there challenging every year, but it's becoming increasingly more difficult with the amount of investment that has came into our league.

"We don't have the biggest wage budget, so it's a big challenge. David hasn't let that get to him, he has full confidence in the players and squad he has assembled. He will continue to push them on.