Linfield claim Big Two bragging rights with victory over Glentoran

David Healy’s boys out-fought, out-thought and out-played their cross town rivals, who have now crashed to three defeats, leaving huge question marks over their Danske Bank Premiership aspirations.

Green began the party before defender Trai Hume and substitute Cammy Palmer made it another miserable night at the office for Mick McDermott’s expensive East Belfast team.

It’s was their second home defeat in three days – Crusaders issued the punishment at the weekend – so the home fans vented their anger at McDermott and his players at the finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Palmer scores Linfield's third goal against Glentoran at The Oval.

Healy’s boys roared from the traps with Chris Shields firing wide from distance after Paddy McClean’s wayward header flew straight to the unmarked Green.

Then, seconds later, little Jordan Stewart – one of four changes to the Linfield team after Saturday’s disappointing result against Glenavon – combined with Matty Clarke on the left. The defender drilled in a low cross that was expertly dealt with by Caolan Marron.

After soaking up that bit of early pressure, the Glens carved out a big chance on eight minutes when Shay McCartan sent Jay Donnelly galloping through the middle, but the striker’s shot flashed across the face of the goal, without troubling Chris Johns.

It was hectic end-to-end stuff. Linfield’s Kirk Millar blasted high and wide before the Glens broke dangerously with McCartan again the provider, picking out Robbie McDaid on the left. After cutting inside, he could only hoof his shot over the top.

Then, seconds later McCartan took on the responsibility himself. He produced a little bit of magic through the middle before trying his luck with a 20-yard drive that Johns had to touch over the top.

From the resulting corner, McCartan’s overhead flick was picked up by Donnelly in the left channel and his drive, that appeared to be destined for the top corner, came off the head of Hume.

It was the Blues who broke the deadlock on 20 minutes. Marron’s poor clearance went straight to Jamie Mulgrew, who sent Green free.

After taking a touch, he walloped a low shot under the body of the diving Ross Glendinning.

The home fans then had loud appeals for a penalty when McCartan went under a challenge form Hume, who played got the ball and referee Tim Marshall wasn’t interested.

Glentoran missed a big chance just after the half hour when Hrvoje Plum’s shot was parried by Johns, which fell for Gael Bigirimana, who could only lash his shot high over the bar.

But visiting supporters were singing 11 minutes before the break. Millar’s corner kick was me at the back post by Hume and his thumping header fizzed into the bottom corner.

It was hardly surprising the boos echoed around the old stadium when the home team trooped off at the break.

The Glens reappeared fired up after the break and McDaid went close to pulling one back on 49 minutes only for his flick header to arrow wide of the mark, following a Plum cross.

Glentoran’s night of agony was complete on 51 minutes. Fallon’s superb pass sent substitute Palmer racing free and, although Glendinning attempted to clear, the ball spun off the big midfielder and into the empty net.

GLENTORAN: Glendinning, McCullough, Bigirimana, McCartan (R Donnelly 80), Marshall, J Donnelly, McDaid, McClean (Burrns 73), Marron, McMenamin (Cushnie 68), Plum (Clucas 80).

Unused subs: Morris, Smith, Crowe.

LINFIELD: Johns, Newberry, Shields, Callacher, Millar (A Clarke 85), Hume, Stewart (Salam 85), M Clarke, Fallon (Donnelly 85), Mulgrew (Palmer 21), Green (Chadwick 73).

Unused subs: Walsh, Roscoe-Byrne.