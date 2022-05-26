Linfield confirm Chris McKee transfer on two-year deal

McKee proved a key addition to Linfield’s title charge following a loan move last season from Rangers.

Highlights included a goal on the final day of the season against Coleraine, plus spots on the scoresheet against Portadown, Carrick Rangers and Crusaders.

The former Linfield Academy player has been celebrated by Blues boss David Healy for “a first-class professional attitude”.

Chris McKee has agreed a two-year deal with Linfield. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I’m delighted to announce that Chris McKee has agreed to join the club when the transfer window opens next month, by when his loan contract between Rangers and ourselves will have been concluded,” said Healy on the official Linfield website. “Chris enjoyed a very successful loan spell with us at the end of the season and he made a significant contribution in helping the squad win the Premiership title in recent weeks.

“Of course, he will always be remembered because of the goal he scored to clinch the decisive 2-0 home win against Coleraine on the dramatic final day of the season but he scored other key goals for us against Portadown, Carrick and Crusaders as well.

“He’s a young player who has a strong affinity with this club, dating back to his time in our Academy, prior to his big move to Rangers.

“He has a first-class professional attitude to training and his game and I’ve no doubt that he will have a bright future ahead of him, if he continues to work hard and learn from the experienced players in our squad.

“I know our supporters will be delighted that Chris is prolonging his stay with us beyond the expiry of his loan spell and it’s great to get the contract sorted out, ahead of the return to pre-season so that he will be able to throw himself into an intense training programme, in readiness for an exciting and challenging European campaign in July.

“He has shown us what he can do in our team and I’m sure there will be lots more to come from Chris over the duration of this contract that he has fully merited.