Linfield confirm Chris Shields capture after Dundalk departure

The Lilywhites captain, who lives in Bangor, had been heavily linked with a move to the Danske Bank Premiership champions and has agree a three-year contract with the Blues.

Speaking to the Linfield website Shields said: "I’m delighted to sign for such a historic club like Linfield.

"I know the demands for success at the club and I’m hoping to help meet them. I can’t wait to meet the team now and get going with the start of the European campaign just around the corner."

Chris Shields has signed for the Blues

Blues boss David Healy is delighted to have brought in the experienced midfielder as he continues his recruitment as the club moves to a full-time model.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be able to advise our supporters that Chris Shields has agreed to sign for Linfield on a 3 year contract.

"Chris will join us for an undisclosed fee on the opening of the transfer window in the Republic of Ireland on July 1 and the signing will be subject to the normal international clearance formalities.

"He's a very good footballer who will fit in well and quickly with our squad. He's a vastly experienced player who knows many of our players well and he knows all about the expectations at our club.

"He's enjoyed success south of the border and he's determined to try and help us achieve more success in our league.

"I know he's really looking forward to meeting up with our players and joining in with our preparations for our Champions League campaign.

"I'm grateful to the board for their backing with this major signing and I've no doubt he will make a significant contribution to the club for the duration of his contract with us.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Chris on the training pitch and I've no doubt his experience will be invaluable with our younger players, on and off the pitch.