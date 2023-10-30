Linfield confirm exits of Jack Scott and John Robertson ‘with immediate effect’
Linfield have issued a brief statement on the official club website confirming the departures of two players ‘with immediate effect’.
The full statement is as follows: “Linfield FC can confirm that John Robertson and Jack Scott have both left the club by mutual consent, with immediate effect.”
Scott, a Northern Ireland under 21 international, signed a two-year contract with the Premiership club in May 2023.
Robertson arrived from Scotland in June on a two-year deal.