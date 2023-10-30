All Sections
Linfield confirm exits of Jack Scott and John Robertson ‘with immediate effect’

Linfield have issued a brief statement on the official club website confirming the departures of two players ‘with immediate effect’.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 30th Oct 2023, 21:07 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 21:09 GMT
The full statement is as follows: “Linfield FC can confirm that John Robertson and Jack Scott have both left the club by mutual consent, with immediate effect.”

Scott, a Northern Ireland under 21 international, signed a two-year contract with the Premiership club in May 2023.

Robertson arrived from Scotland in June on a two-year deal.

