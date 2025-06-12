Linfield confirm first summer signing with arrival of Northern Ireland youth international

Premiership champions Linfield have confirmed their first summer signing with the arrival of Northern Ireland youth international Sean Brown from Larne.

The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Inver Park and gained senior experience during loan spells at Bangor and Ballymena United.

Brown made his Premiership debut for Larne during the 2022/23 campaign and racked up another two top-flight appearances after returning to the club from Ballymena in January.

The right-back played 32 times in the league across two temporary spells with Jim Ervin’s men and marks the first piece of business conducted by the Blues ahead of their Champions League qualifying return this summer.

David Healy’s men will discover their first round opponents on Tuesday – they are one of 14 seeded teams – as the Windsor Park outfit look to follow in Larne’s footsteps by reaching the Conference League’s League Phase.

Confirming Brown’s arrival, Linfield posted: “Linfield Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of talented young right-back Sean Brown on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Larne. Welcome to the most successful club in the world, Sean!”

Brown has represented Northern Ireland up to U19 level – his most recent appearance came last summer in a 2-2 draw against Slovakia.

He has now signed a two-year deal with Linfield, saying on his move: “It’s a massive club with a winning mentality and I’m proud to be here. I’m looking forward to working hard and contributing to the success of the team.”

Boss Healy admits Brown is a player they’ve been tracking for some time and backs him to make an impact with the Blues.

“Sean is a player we’ve been monitoring closely,” he told the club’s website. “He’s young, hungry, and has already shown he can compete at this level.

"We believe he has the potential to develop further and make a real impact in the seasons ahead.”

Brown made a big impression through his performances at Ballymena with Sky Blues boss Ervin saying upon his January return to Larne: “Sean has been a true professional throughout his time here.