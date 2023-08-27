Linfield confirm forward set for Scotland move while Glenavon sign former Ipswich Town and Salford City striker

McStravick rejoined the Blues from Cliftonville last summer and signed his first professional contract at Windsor Park in December.

The forward made three Premiership appearances during the 2022/23 campaign and his last outing for Healy’s side came as a late substitute in their 3-1 Europa Conference League victory over Albanian side Vllaznia last month.

"It's an exciting opportunity for Liam who rejoined this club from Cliftonville at the end of July last year,” said Healy. “Liam scored twice in our first team, including one on his debut in a 3-0 home win in a League Cup quarter-final against Annagh United in November.

Liam McStravick has made a move from Linfield to Scottish Championship outfit Airdrieonians. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to take this opportunity to wish Liam every success with his move and of course, we will all be watching his progress with a keen interest."

Airdrieonians boss Rhys McCabe admitted his delight at landing a long-term transfer target and feels McStravick has the potential to thrive in Scotland.

“I’ve been after Liam for ages after getting a good look at him last year,” he told the club’s website. “He went into Linfield’s first-team at a young age and hit the ground running, scoring on his debut and playing in European competition.

“I think he’s very similar to Adam Frizzell in terms of how he plays - explosive off the mark, real quality and balance on both sides, and a real promising prospect with a big future.

“Having the fundamentals, and the right environment here to play, I think he’ll be going down that road very soon.”

Meanwhile, Glenavon have announced the signing of former Cliftonville, Ipswich Town and Salford City striker Colin Oppong.

The 21-year-old started out his senior career in the Irish League at Solitude before making the move to Ipswich’s academy and has been a free agent since leaving Salford earlier this summer.

He has also enjoyed spells with a range of non-league clubs in England, including Bury Town, Lowestoft, Boston United, Truro City and Hereford.

Oppong is the third striker to arrive at Mourneview Park during this transfer window, joining Andy Mooney and Jackson Nesbitt as Gary Hamilton tries to replace the goal void left by Matthew Fitzpatrick’s departure to Linfield.