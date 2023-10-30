All Sections
Linfield confirm 'internal investigation' into alleged racism incident in game with Loughgall

Linfield have confirmed “an internal investigation” following an incident in which a Loughgall player was allegedly racially abused on Saturday.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:11 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:24 GMT
Both Sports Direct Premiership clubs have responded to the situation and the Irish Football Association await the referee’s report, which is expected to trigger an investigation by officials.

Loughgall’s Pablo Andrade scored a goal at Windsor Park in the weekend game and it is understood one of his team-mates informed the referee’s assistant about the alleged abuse heard from a person in the South Stand, which was home to Linfield supporters.

The information was then reported to referee Steven Gregg.

Loughgall's Pablo Andrade (right) with team-mates after his goal on Saturday in Windsor Park during the Sports Direct Premiership game against Linfield. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)
Loughgall's Pablo Andrade (right) with team-mates after his goal on Saturday in Windsor Park during the Sports Direct Premiership game against Linfield. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)
"An internal investigation into the incident is underway," a club spokesperson confirmed to the News Letter. "We do not tolerate racism and have never had racism at Linfield before.

"We have a very good relationship with Loughgall and will be working with them to look into the incident."

The referee’s report must be submitted to the Irish FA within 48 hours of the fixture’s finish.

Loughgall, in a statement to the News Letter, said: "Following our game with Linfield FC on Saturday, there are reports of an alleged incident involving unacceptable comments possibly being made to one of our players.

"We are pleased at Linfield’s co-operation and are content to allow Linfield FC and the match officials address the matter and we have no further comment to make at this time.”

Andrade’s goal provided Loughgall with an equaliser before Linfield went on to win by 5-1.

